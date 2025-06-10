AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Adviser to KP CM accuses federal govt of manipulating data, misleading public

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: The adviser to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on finance, Muzzammil Aslam, on Monday accused the federal government of manipulating the data presented in the Economic Survey for 2024-25 and misleading the public about the state of the economy.

In a video message released to the media shortly after the government unveiled its Economic Survey for 2024-25, Aslam accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration of misleading the nation through manipulated figures in an effort to sustain its narrative and hold on to power.

He said that the government had used the so-called “Form 47 approach” – a reference to alleged electoral manipulation – not only to form its administration but also to manage public perception, including during the recent release of the Economic Survey. He rejected government claims of economic stability and recovery, saying that inflation, unemployment and international isolation had worsened.

Citing the government’s own economic indicators, he said the country’s GDP growth had fallen short of targets. “This year’s GDP stands at 2.7%, well below the 3.6% target set last year. I told the prime minister directly last week that this is not something to boast about – it’s figure fudging,” he said, recalling a meeting with Sharif. “Instead of misleading the nation, the government should face economic realities.”

Referring to the World Bank, he said 110 million Pakistanis – out of a population of 240 million – were now living below the poverty line, arguing that the government had “completely crushed the poor.”

He also challenged the government’s assertion of growth in the livestock and industrial sectors. Further citing official reports, he said agriculture had shrunk by 13.5%, with major crop yields in decline. “There is no truth in the government’s claims of recovery when key sectors are underperforming.”

He added that core inflation stood at 11.6%, challenging the government’s assertion that inflation had eased. “Does this look like inflation is going down? Clearly not,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif Muzzammil Aslam

