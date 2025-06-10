Rs6.18bn development fund released to PBC in nine months

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Survey 2024–25 stated that development fund worth Rs6.18 billion was released to the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) during the first nine months of the fiscal year, including Rs500 million in additional funds from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to meet operational and employee-related expenditures.

Simultaneously, the government allocated Rs1.13 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for technical upgrades of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).

The Economic Survey also highlighted that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) deposited Rs2.13 million into the national exchequer during the July–March period of FY2025, down from Rs2.75 million during the same period last year.

According to the survey, PTV continues to play a central role in public broadcasting with 100% population coverage through its terrestrial network and a line-up of seven channels, including the country’s only English-language news channel, PTV World. As of March 2025, there were over 26 million registered television set holders in Pakistan. Under the PSDP allocation, civil works have been completed for the National Film Production Institute at PTV Academy, while procurement of equipment is ongoing. Meanwhile, the Rs805 million Revamping of PTVC project is aimed at modernizing broadcast systems and improving signal quality.

The Economic Survey noted that PBC remained a vital medium for disseminating government policies, creating public awareness, and countering adverse foreign narratives. Through a nationwide network of 80 broadcasting units across 32 locations, Radio Pakistan broadcast special programming during Ramadan, promoted interfaith harmony, and covered events such as International Minority Day, Diwali, Holi, and Christmas in multiple languages.

The survey further pointed out that PBC aired extensive coverage of the Kashmir issue, including the week-long Youm-e-Istehsaal-e-Kashmir and dedicated programs on Right to Self-Determination Day and Kashmir Black Day.

Development projects under PBC, according to the survey, were progressing across multiple fronts. These included the Saut-ul-Quran FM Network Phase-III (Rs529 million), up-gradation of transmitters in Khuzdar and Quetta (Rs1.54 billion and Rs1.07 billion respectively), rehabilitation of the Khairpur Medium Wave station (Rs878 million), and installation of a 1000kW DRM-enabled transmitter at HPT Rawat (Rs3.85 billion).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025