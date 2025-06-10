AIRLINK 156.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.34%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-10

Pakistan economy witnesses stability: Tarar

Muhammad Saleem Published June 10, 2025 Updated June 10, 2025 11:31am

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said the country’s economy has witnessed stability due to prudent policies of the government.

“The government’s entire focus is now on economy,” Tarar said, adding: “Pakistan has achieved great success under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff.”

Talking to media, Tarar said a befitting response was given to the Indian blatant aggression against Pakistan due to the comprehensive strategy of the Field Marshal. He said the friendly countries also extended full support to Pakistan during Pak-India tension.

Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan has made significant progress at diplomatic front and the entire world acknowledged Pakistan’s success.

Regarding the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, he termed it highly successful.

He said the Prime Minister during the Eid days, held telephonic conversations with leaders of different Muslim countries and to extend them warm Eid greetings. He added the Prime Minister also telephoned political leadership of the country, including the Governors, the Chief Ministers and the Federal Ministers and extended warm Eid greetings to them.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

The PM extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the federal minister. He also conveyed special Eid wishes for Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He inquired about Chaudhry Shujaat’s health and prayed for his swift recovery, expressing his sincere well wishes.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, in return, conveyed Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and thanked him for his sentiments.

Pakistan economy witnesses stability: Tarar

