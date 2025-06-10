AIRLINK 156.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.12%)
Erdogan reaffirms support to Pakistan

NNI Published June 10, 2025 Updated June 10, 2025 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to fast track implementation on the key decisions taken in recent meetings between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during this year.

The understanding to this effect reached during telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said this would help accelerate bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the Turkish President, as well as to the brotherly people of Turkiye, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. While recalling their recent meetings in Istanbul and Lachin, the Prime Minister thanked President Erdogan once again for Turkiye’s strong and unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent Pakistan-India crisis.

