Pak delegation interacts with Chatham House

LONDON: A high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation, led by former Foreign minister and Chairman Pakistan People Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, engaged with eminent members of the British think tank, academia, and policymaking community at the prestigious Chatham House, one of the UK’s leading think tanks focused on foreign and security policy issues.

The closed-door discussion was held under the “Chatham House Rules,” which is used around the world to encourage inclusive and open dialogue in meetings.

Bhutto Zardari and other delegation members conveyed Pakistan’s perspective on the recent escalation in South Asia while expressing serious concern about India’s unprovoked military aggression that resulted in civilian casualties and posed a significant threat to regional stability.

They underscored that India’s actions constituted a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, international law, and the United Nations Charter.

The Pakistan delegation said that Pakistan’s armed forces, with the full support of the people of Pakistan, had given a befitting response to India, demonstrating Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty, and thwarting India’s ambitions to set any new so-called “normal” in the region.

Bhutto Zardari strongly denounced India’s unilateral and illegal suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. He warned that the weaponisation of water undermines international norms and sets a perilous precedent. He urged the international community to take notice of this alarming development and hold India to account for its actions.

The delegation noted that the pending resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the principal stumbling block to lasting peace and stability in the region. They urged the international community to support meaningful dialogue and ensure respect for international commitments and human rights.

The other members of the delegation include Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Masood Malik; Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and former Minister for Information and Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman; Chairperson, National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Foreign Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar; former Minister for Commerce, Defence and Foreign Affairs, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan; MQM’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate and former Minister for Maritime Affairs, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, former Foreign secretaries, Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani and Ambassador Tehmina Janjua.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Dr Mohammad Faisal was also present during the round table conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025