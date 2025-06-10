Fire at Landhi EPZ: 5 firefighters injured

KARACHI: A major fire that broke out at a factory in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone on Sunday morning has been extinguished after burning for over 36 hours, officials confirmed on Monday.

At least five people sustained injuries in a massive fire that broke out on Sunday, which destroyed four industrial units.

The fire erupted in the early hours of June 8 and quickly spread to four nearby factories due to the presence of flammable materials like chemicals and textiles. The situation escalated rapidly, turning it into a third-degree blaze—the highest category of fire emergency. Due to fire four factories sustained extensive damage and three have been declared structurally unsafe.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that the “fire has been brought under control to a large extent”, however, more time is required to completely control the blaze. Rescue 1122 confirmed that at least five fire fighters have been injured while fighting the fire. One is in critical condition after a section of building collapsed during the operation. Officials have now declared the affected structures unsafe. More than 20 fire tenders have been deployed, along with two snorkels and a water bower.

