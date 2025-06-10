AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Opinion Print 2025-06-10

There’s urgent need to address urban deforestation

Published June 10, 2025 Updated June 10, 2025 06:11am

Through your esteemed paper, I wish to express deep concern over the unchecked tree-cutting spree in Karachi, which is contributing to worsening climate conditions in the city (Karachi). The city of teeming millions is in the grip of an environmental emergency, as trees are being felled at an alarming rate.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Pakistan, the city has lost thousands of trees due to unplanned urbanization and infrastructure projects. This deforestation has severely impacted Karachi’s climate. The city has consistently crossed 40°C in recent weeks, and urban heatwaves are becoming more frequent and deadly. One major reason is the rapid urban deforestation driven by infrastructure projects and commercial development.

The recent large-scale anti-trees activities along University Road, particularly for the BRT Red Line project, have raised alarms among environmentalists and citizens alike. These green corridors were once lined with mature trees that helped regulate temperature, clean the air, and support biodiversity.

Despite the Sindh High Court ruling that no tree should be cut unless absolutely necessary, violations continue. The Forest Department and other authorities must strictly enforce this directive.

Furthermore, efforts must be made to restore Karachi’s lost greenery. It is strongly recommended that native and environment-friendly trees such as Lignum, Gul Mohar, Coconut Palm, Khajoor, and Peepal be replanted along major roads and public spaces. These trees are well-suited to Karachi’s climate and play a vital role in improving air quality and beautifying the city of Karachi.

Karachi needs a sustainable, greener future — and that starts with respecting our trees.

Kashif Shayari (Karachi)

