AIRLINK 156.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.12%)
BOP 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.85%)
CNERGY 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
CPHL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.18%)
FCCL 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.22%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.17%)
FLYNG 60.32 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
HUBC 138.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
MLCF 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
OGDC 210.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.22 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (8.76%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.24%)
POWER 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 165.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.35%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.36%)
PTC 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
SEARL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.14%)
SSGC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.82%)
SYM 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
TRG 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
BR100 13,055 Increased By 21.1 (0.16%)
BR30 38,067 Increased By 38.7 (0.1%)
KSE100 122,032 Increased By 391 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,891 Increased By 63.3 (0.17%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-10

President FPCCI emphasises continuity of policies

Recorder Report Published June 10, 2025 Updated June 10, 2025 06:49am

KARACHI: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh said that continuity of policies is necessary to continue the journey of economic improvement.

Response to the economic survey of Pakistan presented by Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Minister for Finance & Revenue, he said Pakistan has achieved many successes on the economic front in the past one year and the economic survey does not reflect economic successes in this way.

Pakistan has made a good economic recovery, the government needs to take this recovery towards stability, he added.

This year, the size of the economy has exceeded $ 400 billion for the first time, which is a great achievement, said Atif Ikram Sheikh. However, he was of the view that in addition to these achievements, more work is needed on many sectors of the economy. The major decline in large-scale manufacturing in the current fiscal year is worrying, he expressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Atif Ikram Sheikh President FPCCI Economic survey 2024 25 Economic survey FY25

Comments

200 characters

President FPCCI emphasises continuity of policies

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

US actions to hurt Pakistan’s trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Pakistan Economic Survey fails to calculate unemployment rate for current year

Jul-Mar: Pakistan govt borrowing slumps 69%

Analysis: Economic Survey

Agri sector misses growth target

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5pc negative growth

Inflation projected to remain within range of 4.5-5pc

Public debt recorded at Rs76,007bn by end-March

Read more stories