President FPCCI emphasises continuity of policies

KARACHI: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh said that continuity of policies is necessary to continue the journey of economic improvement.

Response to the economic survey of Pakistan presented by Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Minister for Finance & Revenue, he said Pakistan has achieved many successes on the economic front in the past one year and the economic survey does not reflect economic successes in this way.

Pakistan has made a good economic recovery, the government needs to take this recovery towards stability, he added.

This year, the size of the economy has exceeded $ 400 billion for the first time, which is a great achievement, said Atif Ikram Sheikh. However, he was of the view that in addition to these achievements, more work is needed on many sectors of the economy. The major decline in large-scale manufacturing in the current fiscal year is worrying, he expressed.

