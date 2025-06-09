AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Rupee back on the ropes after US yields spike post jobs data

Reuters Published June 9, 2025
Indian currency notes are seen at an automated teller machine (ATM) in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2025. REUTERS
Indian currency notes are seen at an automated teller machine (ATM) in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2025. REUTERS

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is set to come under renewed stress on Monday after the U.S. economy added slightly more number of jobs than was expected, prompting a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and bringing relief to the dollar.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated a open in the 85.74-85.78 range, versus the close of 85.6250 in the previous session.

The Indian currency had found respite on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a larger-than-expected rate cut while the signalling limited room for more reductions. The policy surprise lifted domestic equities and lent support to the rupee.

“The opening today is probably just a retracement of Friday’s move,” a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said. “With the U.S. jobs data broadly positive for the dollar, the rupee is simply coming back under pressure.”

Indian rupee ends higher

The trader is betting on a 85.60-86.00 range for the week with bias more-or-less neutral.

US jobs surprise

Employers added 139,000 jobs last month, above estimates for an increase of 130,000. Average hourly earnings increased 0.4% in May against a rise of 0.3%. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%.

Federal Reserve rate cut expectations were scaled back post the data, Morgan Stanley said in its daily commentary. The market-implied rate for the December Fed meeting was re-priced 9 basis points higher, implying just 42 bps of rate cuts through 2025, it said, adding that the probability of a rate cut in July fell to 12% from 25%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed nearly twelve bps on Friday and the dollar index rose 0.5%.

The key U.S. jobs report followed a string of mostly weak data points that had raised concerns about the economic outlook.

With that risk now tempered to an extent, attention turns to the pivotal U.S.-China trade talks scheduled to take place in London later in the day.

