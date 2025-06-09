AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street set to open higher as US-China trade talks begin

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2025 07:03pm

Wall Street’s main indexes were set to open higher on Monday as investors watched a fresh round of negotiations between the United States and China aimed at mending a trade rift that has rattled financial markets for much of the year.

Top officials from both countries have begun discussions at London’s Lancaster House, a U.S. source said, as they look to address disagreements around a preliminary trade agreement struck last month that had briefly cooled tensions between the world’s largest economies.

The meetings come four days after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone, their first direct interaction since Trump’s January 20 inauguration. The leaders had, however, left key issues unresolved for future talks.

“The talks will have to go on for some time before we decide whether or not there’s actual progress being made, however, most investors remain hopeful that there will be some positive results,” said Peter Andersen, founder at Andersen Capital Management.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNBC in an interview on Monday the U.S. trade negotiators are seeking a handshake in London to seal an agreement struck by Trump and Xi to allow the export of China’s rare earth minerals and magnets to the United States.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed above 6,000 on Friday for the first time since Feb. 21, following a better-than-expected jobs report and a rebound in Tesla’s shares.

Wall Street rises on jobs data optimism; Tesla rebounds

Hopes of more trade deals between the U.S. and its major trading partners, along with upbeat earnings and tame inflation data, helped U.S. equities rally in May, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq notching their best monthly gains since November 2023.

The S&P 500 remains a little over 2% below all-time highs touched in February, while the Nasdaq is about 3% below its record peaks reached in December.

Citigroup joined major brokerages in raising its year-end target for the S&P 500, citing renewed optimism in corporate earnings resilience and the accelerating momentum of artificial intelligence-driven growth. It sees the benchmark ending the year at 6,300, compared with 5,800 forecast previously, according to a note late on Friday.

Major data releases this week include readings on May consumer prices and initial jobless claims. While investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged next week, focus will be on any signs of pick-up in inflation as Trump’s tariffs risk raising price pressures.

Traders currently expect 46 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2025 and are pricing in a 55% chance of a 25 bps cut in September, according to data compiled by LSEG.

At 08:34 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 46 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 19.25 points, or 0.09%.

Most megacap and growth stocks were mixed in premarket trading. Tesla shares fell 1.7% after a report said Baird downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “outperform”.

Robinhood Markets fell 3.3% after the S&P 500 kept index constituents unchanged in its latest rebalancing, contrary to some analysts who had expected the online brokerage to join the benchmark index.

Warner Bros Discovery shares jumped 8.6% after the company said it would separate its studios and streaming business from its fading cable television networks.

Shares of Sunnova Energy slumped 28.4% after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Donald Trump Wall Street Xi Jinping US China trade talks

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street set to open higher as US-China trade talks begin

Overseas Pakistanis help country post historic current account surplus of $1.9bn in 10MFY25

Pakistan secures over $1.5 billion for climate action amid rising environmental pressures

Platform set for further growth: Experts weigh in on Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

Pakistan’s IT sector surges with 24% export growth, $2.4bn trade surplus

Chinese defence stocks surge as Pakistan signals major arms deal: report

California governor calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

CCP grants exemptions to logistics and transport sector

Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

Read more stories