World

Russia says it takes more territory in east-central Ukraine, creating ‘buffer zone’ there

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2025 04:54pm

MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday that its forces had taken control of more territory in Ukraine’s east-central region of Dnipropetrovsk, where the Kremlin said fighting was partly aimed at creating a “buffer zone.”

State media quoted the Defence Ministry as saying that Russian troops “continued to advance into the depths of the enemy’s defence” and had increased the area of territory in Dnipropetrovsk they controlled.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report. Ukraine said at the weekend that its forces were holding the section of the front near the eastern border of Dnipropetrovsk.

Asked if Russia was trying to create a buffer zone by pushing into Dnipropetrovsk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “Without a doubt that is part of it.”

Russia advances to east-central Ukrainian region amid row over dead soldiers

The Russian offensive there is notable because Dnipropetrovsk is not one of the five regions of Ukraine - including Crimea and four areas in the south and east of the country - that Russia has previously claimed as part of its own territory.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said the purpose of a Russian thrust into Dnipropetrovsk could be to cut off Ukraine’s lines of communication and supply to its troops in the Donetsk region, further east.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said at the weekend that the Dnipropetrovsk offensive showed that if Ukraine did not want to accept the reality of Russia’s territorial gains in peace talks then Moscow’s forces would advance further on the ground.

Russia and Ukraine renewed peace negotiations in Turkey last month after a gap of more than three years, but the conflict has actually intensified in recent weeks.

Russia has advanced on the battlefield and carried out some of its heaviest air attacks of the war, while Ukraine conducted an audacious operation deep inside Russia on June 1 that inflicted serious damage on Moscow’s fleet of nuclear-capable strategic bomber planes.

