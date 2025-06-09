AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
World Test Championship final

Published 09 Jun, 2025
Factbox on the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa at Lord’s from June 11-15.

How they qualified

Australia finished second in the WTC standings with 13 wins in 19 tests played during the 2023-25 cycle. It included a drawn Ashes series in England in 2023, a 3-0 clean sweep at home to Pakistan and a 3-1 series win over tourists India.

South Africa played 12 tests in the cycle, starting with a home series draw against India and then defeat in New Zealand.

Australia favourites to retain WTC crown against South Africa

A series win in West Indies last August opened up a chance for a final spot and subsequent series wins over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan saw them finish top of the standings.

Qualifying results

Australia

  • June-July 2023: Drew 2-2 with England in five-test away Ashes series

  • Dec 2023-Jan 2024: Beat Pakistan 3-0 at home in three-test series

  • Jan 2024: Drew 1-1 in West Indies in two-test series

  • Feb-March 2024: Beat New Zealand 2-0 away in two-test series

  • Nov 2024-Jan 2025: Beat India 3-1 at home in five-test series

  • Jan-Feb 2025: Beat Sri Lanka 2-0 away in two-test series

South Africa

  • Dec 2023-Jan 2024: Drew 1-1 with India at home in two-test series

  • Feb 2024: Lost 2-0 away in New Zealand in two-test series

  • Aug 2024: Beat West Indies 1-0 away in two-test series

  • Oct 2024: Beat Bangladesh 2-0 away in two-test series

  • Nov-Dec 2024: Beat Sri Lanka 2-0 at home in two-test series

  • Dec 2024-Jan 2025: Beat Pakistan 2-0 at home in two-test series

Previous WTC finals

2021: New Zealand won the inaugural final at Southampton’s Rose Bowl, beating India by eight wickets

2023: Australia beat India by 209 runs at The Oval in London.

Next cycle 2025-2027

Nine teams will take part in the next championship – Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies

Australia are scheduled to play 22 tests and England 21 in the 2025-27 cycle but Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play only 12.

The first test of the new cycle begins on June 17 when Sri Lanka host Bangladesh in Galle while England begin a five-test series against India at Headingley three days later.

