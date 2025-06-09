AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Markets

China’s copper concentrate imports fall 18% in May from April record

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2025 11:16am

China imported 2.4 million metric tons of copper concentrate in May, customs data showed on Monday, dropping 18% from the record amount set in April even as smelters sustained output levels.

Versus the same month a year earlier, imports rose 5.8%, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Year to date, imports were up 7.4% at 12.4 million tons.

The on-month fall was not surprising considering the record set in April, but the extent of decline was more than expected because smelters have not reduced output, said a Beijing-based analyst at a futures firm.

Copper rallies to one-month peak on signs of improving demand

Elevated prices of sulphuric acid as a by-product of smelting helped offset deeply negative Treatment and Refining Charges (TC/RC), a barometer of smelter profitability, four market sources previously said.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products fell 16.9% on year and 2.5% on month to 427,000 tons, the data showed. Year to date, imports fell 6.7% to 2.17 million tons.

Unwrought copper and copper product imports into China, the world’s leading copper and aluminium consumer, include copper anodes, refined copper, alloys and semi-finished products.

China in May exported 547,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished products, up 5.6% on month but down 3.2% on year.

The year-to-date volume fell 5.1% to 2.43 million tonnes.

