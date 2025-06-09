China’s copper concentrate imports fall 18% in May from April record

China imported 2.4 million metric tons of copper concentrate in May, customs data showed on Monday, dropping 18% from the record amount set in April even as smelters sustained output levels.

Versus the same month a year earlier, imports rose 5.8%, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Year to date, imports were up 7.4% at 12.4 million tons.

The on-month fall was not surprising considering the record set in April, but the extent of decline was more than expected because smelters have not reduced output, said a Beijing-based analyst at a futures firm.

Elevated prices of sulphuric acid as a by-product of smelting helped offset deeply negative Treatment and Refining Charges (TC/RC), a barometer of smelter profitability, four market sources previously said.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products fell 16.9% on year and 2.5% on month to 427,000 tons, the data showed. Year to date, imports fell 6.7% to 2.17 million tons.

Unwrought copper and copper product imports into China, the world’s leading copper and aluminium consumer, include copper anodes, refined copper, alloys and semi-finished products.

China in May exported 547,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished products, up 5.6% on month but down 3.2% on year.

The year-to-date volume fell 5.1% to 2.43 million tonnes.