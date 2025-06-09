AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei jumps as chip stocks rally ahead of Sino-US talks

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2025 10:16am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average advanced 1% on Monday ahead of trade talks between the US and China in London later in the day, with investors watching for any easing of restrictions over semiconductor shipments.

Both countries are under pressure to relieve tensions, with China dominating global exports of rare earth minerals needed for chips and other advanced technologies, while the US has curtailed exports of chip-design software to China.

A phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday led to the Monday talks, with Trump later saying rare earth supply would no longer be a problem for the United States.

Japan’s Nikkei bounces as US tariff fears ease, yen softens

The Nikkei rose 1.05% to 38,137.09 as of the midday trading recess.

The broader Topix rose 0.63%.

A sub-index of growth shares rallied 0.8%, outpacing a 0.47% rise in value shares.

Chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest was Nikkei’s biggest gainer in index-point terms with a 5.17% climb.

“The trade talks in London are at the very least a step in the direction of easing restrictions on chip shipments between the US and China,” buoying the sector on Monday, said Yunosuke Ikeda, chief macro strategist at Nomura.

Artificial intelligence-focused startup investor SoftBank Group jumped 4.03%. Chip-sector stocks Disco and Lasertec rose about 3% each.

Otsuka Holdings, the Nikkei’s biggest percentage gainer, soared 8.65% after the drugmaker said its experimental therapy for a potentially life-threatening kidney disease more than halved severe levels of protein in the urine of patients.

On the other end, iSpace was poised to fall by the daily limit for the second straight session after its second failed attempt to put a lunar lander on the moon last week.

The stock was set to slide 20%, with offers to sell outnumbering bids by 9-to-1.

Japanese stocks Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei jumps as chip stocks rally ahead of Sino-US talks

Govt to unveil Economic Survey 2024-25 today

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

India’s $80 billion coal-power boom is running short of water

Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon, minister says

Budget FY26: PSX proposes to resolve provincial jurisdiction differences over collection of sales tax on services at CCI

Oil prices hold gains ahead of US-China trade talks

Dollar steadies after rally, focus shifts to US-China trade talks

Asian shares climb, dollar eases ahead of US-China talks

Read more stories