Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

The nine-member high level parliamentary delegation led by former Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in London after completing successful visits to Washington and New York, Radio Pakistan reported.

The delegation has been appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to project Pakistan’s position on the recent clash with India and highlight the need for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The other members of the delegation include Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Masood Malik; Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and former Minister for Information and Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman; Chairperson, National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Foreign Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar; former Minister for Commerce, Defence and Foreign Affairs, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan; MQM’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate and former Minister for Maritime Affairs, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari; and Senator Bushra Anjum Butt.

The delegation also includes two former Foreign Secretaries, Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani, who also served as Caretaker Foreign Minister, and Ambassador Tehmina Janjua.

In London, the delegation will hold meetings with the senior leadership of the UK Parliament, including All Parties Parliamentary Groups on Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

They will also meet with leadership and senior officials at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The delegation members would extensively engage with leading think tanks and international media to highlight Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace.

During their visit, the delegation will highlight Pakistan’s responsible and restrained conduct – seeking peace with responsibility – in the face of India’s reckless and belligerent actions in violation of international law.

They will also highlight that dialogue and diplomacy should take precedence over conflict and confrontation.

The delegation will underscore the imperative for the international community to play its due role in promoting a lasting peace in South Asia.

The need for immediate resumption of the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty will also be a key theme of the delegation’s outreach.