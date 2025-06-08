AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US-backed Gaza group suspends aid for a day over threats, Hamas vows to protect UN aid

Reuters Published June 8, 2025 Updated June 8, 2025 04:17pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM/CAIRO: A controversial humanitarian organisation backed by the United States and Israel did not distribute any food aid Saturday, accusing Hamas of making threats that “made it impossible” to operate in the enclave, which the Palestinian denied.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which uses private US security and logistics firms to operate, said it was adapting operations to overcome the unspecified threats. It later said in a Facebook post that two sites would reopen on Sunday.

A Hamas official told Reuters he had no knowledge of such “alleged threats.”

The Gaza government media office said later on Saturday that GHF operation has “utterly failed on all levels” and that Hamas was ready to help secure aid deliveries by a separate long-running U.N-led humanitarian operation. Hamas also called on all Palestinians to protect humanitarian convoys.

A Hamas source said the group’s armed wing would deploy some snipers from Sunday near routes used by the U.N.-led aid operation to prevent armed gangs looting food shipments.

The UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel allowed limited UN-led operations to resume on May 19 after an 11-week blockade in the enclave of 2.3 million people, where experts have warned a famine looms. The UN has described the aid allowed into Gaza as “drop in the ocean.”

Israel and the US are urging the UN to work through the GHF, but the UN has refused, questioning its neutrality and accusing the distribution model of militarising aid and forcing displacement.

The GHF began operations in Gaza on May 26 and said on Friday so far it has distributed nearly 9 million meals.

While the GHF has said there have been no incidents at its so-called secure distribution sites, Palestinians seeking aid have described disorder and access routes to the sites have been beset by chaos and deadly violence.

Israeli military retrieves body of Thai hostage from Gaza, defence minister says

Dozens of Palestinians were killed near GHF sites between Sunday and Tuesday, Gaza health authorities said. Israel has said it is investigating the Monday and Tuesday incidents, but said it was not to blame for Sunday’s violence.

Hospital fuel low

The GHF did not give out aid on Wednesday as it pressed Israel to boost civilian safety beyond its sites, then on Friday it paused some aid distribution “due to excessive crowding.”

The Israeli military said on Saturday that 350 trucks of humanitarian aid belonging to the UN and other international relief groups were transferred this week via the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza.

Israel makes the UN offload aid on the Palestinian side of the crossing, where it then has to be picked by the UN and aid groups in Gaza.

The UN has accused Israel of regularly denying access requests and complained that its aid convoys have been looted by unidentified armed men and hungry civilians.

Israel has in recent weeks expanded its offensive across the Gaza Strip as US, Qatari and Egyptian-led efforts to secure another ceasefire have faltered. Medics in Gaza said 55 people were killed in Israeli strikes across the enclave on Saturday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday that Gaza’s hospitals only had fuel for three more days and that Israel was denying access for international relief agencies to areas where fuel storages designated for hospitals are located.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli military or COGAT, the Israeli defence agency that coordinates humanitarian matters with the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had uncovered “an underground tunnel route, including a command and control center from which senior Hamas commanders” operated beneath the European Hospital compound in southern Gaza.

Israel’s military aggression has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to health authorities in Gaza, and flattened much of the coastal enclave.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday the Israeli military had retrieved the body of a Thai agricultural worker held in Gaza since the October 2023 attack.

Nattapong Pinta’s body was held by the Mujahedeen Brigades group, and recovered from Rafah in southern Gaza, Katz said.

Israel Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli military Gaza health authorities Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza aid Israel and Hamas Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Kerem Shalom Gaza truce talks Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz Gaza killed at least 20 people Gaza truce plan Gaza Humanitarian Foundation US ceasefire proposal for Gaza Mujahedeen Brigades group Nattapong Pinta GHF operation

Comments

200 characters

US-backed Gaza group suspends aid for a day over threats, Hamas vows to protect UN aid

Second electricty meter policy unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 to be launched on Monday

Budget FY26: PSX proposes to resolve provincial jurisdiction differences over collection of sales tax on services at CCI

Iran says US travel ban shows ‘deep hostility’ for Iranians, Muslims

Ukraine drones attack on Moscow forces airport closure, Russia says

Colombian senator Uribe fighting for life after shooting

PM Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Muslim leaders

Bilawal urges India to end ‘excuses’, resume dialogue with Pakistan

Power tariff hike: govt reaches ‘understanding’ with IMF

Read more stories