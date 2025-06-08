Katie Ledecky dominates 1500 for third title at US Swimming Championships

Katie Ledecky won her third national title of the week on Saturday when she cruised to a victory in the women’s 1500 meters at the U.S. Swimming Championships in Indianapolis.

Ledecky won the event in 15 minutes, 36.76 seconds, which was 16 seconds shy of the world record she set in 2018.

“I just wanted to put together a pretty even swim, hold a good pace,” Ledecky said afterward. “That one hurt, but I’ll take it.”

Ledecky held a big lead throughout the entire race. Jillian Cox finished 29 seconds behind in 16:05.88 and Kate Hurst reached the wall in 16:16.06.

Katie Ledecky wins 800m crown as US swim championships begin

Ledecky earned titles in the 400 and 800 meters earlier in the meet.

Gretchen Walsh also won her third title of the week by winning the 50 freestyle in 23.91 seconds to set a U.S. record. Torri Huske (23.98) finished second and Katie Douglass (24.04) was third.

Walsh’s other victories came in the 50 butterfly and the 100 butterfly.

Bobby Finke picked up his third title of the meet by dominating the men’s 800 meters, winning in 7:43.13. Rex Maurer (7:49.53) and David Johnson (7:49.85) were next in line.

“I was just trying to race the guys behind me,” Finke said. “I knew they’ve been having an incredible meet.”

Finke also won the 400 individual medley and the 1500 freestyle.

In the 200 individual medley, Shaine Casas (1:55.73) edged Carson Foster (1:55.76) for the victory.

Alex Walsh won the women’s 200 IM in 2:08.45, beating Phoebe Bacon (2:09.22).

Jack Alexy swam 21.36 seconds to win the men’s 50 free. Santo Condorelli (21.68) was second.