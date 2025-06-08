AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Sports

Tuchel unhappy with England attitude after Andorra toil

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2025 10:52am

BARCELONA: England coach Thomas Tuchel criticised his team after they struggled to a 1-0 victory away to Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The German has won his first three matches in charge with no goals conceded but had it not been for Harry Kane’s 50th-minute goal his team would have faced humiliation against a side ranked 173rd in the world.

After collecting the three points that put England in command of Group K, Tuchel made no attempt to sugar coat a performance that was way below par.

“We can just admit it that it’s not what we expect from us. We need to look at it in detail and do better on Tuesday,” the German told ITV Sport.

“We lost all momentum after the first 25 minutes and lacked the quality and the energy. I was most worried in the last 20 minutes, I did not like the attitude that we ended the game with. I didn’t like the lack of urgency. It is still a World Cup qualifier away from home.”

England had 83% of the possession against a nation they had scored 25 goals against without reply in six previous meetings, but suffered from a chronic lack of imagination.

Asked if his message before the game had not got through to his players, Tuchel added:

“The message got across because we had a good 25 minutes but then the energy and the determination weren’t there anymore.”

It was a refreshingly honest take from the former Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager whose contract with England only runs to the date of next year’s World Cup final.

He did have kind words, however, for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke whose display was about the only bright point for England.

“He was over the course of the match, the most dangerous. I could feel his hunger to do what was the plan throughout the whole of the match,” Tuchel said.

Ballon d’Or ‘should go to Champions League winner’, says Ronaldo

Captain Kane, whose goal was the 450th of his career for club and country, also praised Madueke.

“I think he was a constant threat today and got the assist for the goal, but we need more of that,” Kane said.

“We have amazing players and we need players who are not afraid to take players on and if they lose it, do it again.”

England host Senegal in a friendly in Nottingham on Tuesday.

