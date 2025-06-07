AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at LoC, reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmir cause

BR Web Desk Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 06:30pm
Field Marshal Asim Munir celebrates Eid ul Adha with frontline troops along Line of Control

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with frontline troops, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visit began with Eid prayers, where special prayers were offered for the country’s peace, stability, and prosperity, as well as for the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland.

Extending Eid greetings to officers and soldiers, the COAS lauded their unwavering commitment, professional excellence, and dedication despite persistent challenges.

He stated that celebrating Eid at the frontlines, away from families, reflects the higher national purpose of safeguarding the country.

The Army Chief praised the formation’s performance during Marqa-e-Haq and Operation Bunyaanum Marsoos, paying tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis.

“You have befittingly avenged the loss of innocent Pakistani lives, including children, women, and the elderly, through your bold and effective response,” he said.

While interacting with the troops, COAS Munir appreciated their high morale, operational preparedness, and vigilance in countering ceasefire violations by Indian forces.

He reiterated full confidence in the armed forces’ ability to deter and defeat any aggression.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s principled position on the Kashmir dispute, the COAS said the just and valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people against Indian occupation would not be forgotten.

He stressed the importance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Army Chief was received by the Commander of Rawalpindi Corps upon his arrival at the LoC.

