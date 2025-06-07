AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-07

Canada, China agree to ‘regularise communications’

AFP Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MONTREAL: Canada and China have agreed to regularize channels of communication, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said, after a period of strained diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Tensions in the relationship soared following Ottawa’s arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive on a US warrant in 2018, remaining high in subsequent years amid disputes over human rights and election interference allegations.

During the call between Carney and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, “the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, including the importance of engagement, and agreed to regularize channels of communication between Canada and China,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement late on Thursday.

They also discussed trade and “committed their governments to working together to address the fentanyl crisis,” the statement added.

According to Beijing’s state news agency Xinhua, Li told Carney that relations between the countries “have faced unnecessary disturbances and encountered serious difficulties” in recent years.

He added that China is “willing to work with Canada to jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade” in the face of growing unilateralism and protectionism, Xinhua reported, noting that the call came at Carney’s request.

The comments were a reference to major disruptions in global trade throughout recent weeks caused by US President Donald Trump, who has slapped stinging tariffs on allies and adversaries alike since beginning a second term in January.

China and Canada — both major US trading partners — have been on the receiving end of Washington’s recent tariff blitz and are currently engaged in negotiations with the Trump administration.

Carney surged to victory in Canada’s late April election, a stunning comeback for his Liberal Party that had looked headed for a sure defeat at the start of the year.

Beijing stopped short of congratulating Carney following the result, though its foreign ministry said at the time that China was open to improving bilateral ties.

Canada’s 2018 arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou spurred Beijing to take retaliatory measures that plunged relations into a deep freeze, detaining two Canadians — Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig — on espionage charges.

Trade US tariffs Chinese Premier Li Qiang Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Canada and China Canada China ties

Comments

200 characters

Canada, China agree to ‘regularise communications’

PRGMEA seeks targeted policy support in budget

WHT regime: Finance Bill will introduce major changes

Insurance industry’s shift to Takaful: SECP maps out strategic transition plan

Amendments to orders for accuracy: Commissioner IR has powers under Sec 221(1) of IT law: SC

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

Bilawal briefs US lawmakers about India’s belligerence

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Punjab power relief funded by profits of two power companies

Trump commends ‘very strong’ Pak leadership

Special attorney not liable for acts performed on behalf of principal: LHC

Read more stories