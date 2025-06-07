Eid-ul-Azha today

LAHORE: Eid-ul-Azha, to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS) will be celebrated with religious zeal and fervour on Saturday (today).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Muslim Ummah and peace, progress and prosperity of the country. Eid prayers’ congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country. Ulema, in their Eid sermons, will highlight the significance and philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will offer sacrifice of animals following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), the process of sacrifices of the animals continues till Monday, the third day of Eid before Zuhr prayers.

The local administrations of different cities and towns have also made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Radio and Television channels will air special programmes prepared in connection with Eid-ul-Azha while newspapers will publish special supplements, highlighting the importance of the Eid and spirit of sacrifice.

The federal and provincial governments have chalked out elaborate security arrangements to ward off any untoward incident.

