Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan unequivocally condemned air strikes by Israeli forces on Beirut’s southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon on 5 June 2025, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

These attacks, launched on the eve of Eid al-Adha, constitute a blatant violation of international law, sovereignty of Lebanon, and the ceasefire agreement of November 2024.

The spokesperson added the reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability, and undermines efforts for lasting peace. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Lebanon, during this difficult time.

We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations and ceasefire mediators, to take immediate action to hold Israeli occupying forces accountable and prevent further escalation, he remarked.

Pakistan remains firmly committed to peace, justice, and the principles of international law.

