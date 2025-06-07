AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-07

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan unequivocally condemned air strikes by Israeli forces on Beirut’s southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon on 5 June 2025, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

These attacks, launched on the eve of Eid al-Adha, constitute a blatant violation of international law, sovereignty of Lebanon, and the ceasefire agreement of November 2024.

The spokesperson added the reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability, and undermines efforts for lasting peace. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Lebanon, during this difficult time.

We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations and ceasefire mediators, to take immediate action to hold Israeli occupying forces accountable and prevent further escalation, he remarked.

Pakistan remains firmly committed to peace, justice, and the principles of international law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

government of pakistan Pakistan Foreign office Israeli airstrikes Lebanon and Israel Pakistan and Lebanon

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

PRGMEA seeks targeted policy support in budget

WHT regime: Finance Bill will introduce major changes

Insurance industry’s shift to Takaful: SECP maps out strategic transition plan

Amendments to orders for accuracy: Commissioner IR has powers under Sec 221(1) of IT law: SC

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

Bilawal briefs US lawmakers about India’s belligerence

Punjab power relief funded by profits of two power companies

Trump commends ‘very strong’ Pak leadership

Special attorney not liable for acts performed on behalf of principal: LHC

Read more stories