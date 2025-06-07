Trump commends ‘very strong’ Pakistan leadership

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has once again projected his role in de-escalating the recent Pakistan-India conflict while commending the “very strong” leadership in Islamabad.

Speaking at a White House event alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President Trump recounted how Pakistan-India tensions were “getting close to being out of hand,” and said he intervened by speaking directly to leaders on both sides.

Trump again said he felt proud of brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. He said that he told both countries that if bullets are fired, there will be no trade, adding Pakistan has very strong leadership.