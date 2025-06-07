AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-07

New rail line links IIOJK to Indian network: Modi vows not to stop IIOJK development after attack

Reuters Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 05:02am

NEW DELHI: India is committed to efforts to develop its restive territory of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, accusing neighbour Pakistan of seeking to destroy livelihoods there with April’s deadly attack on tourists.

He was speaking on his first visit to the Himalayan region since attackers targeted Hindu tourists in the popular Pahalgam area, killing 26 men, triggering hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours that ended in a ceasefire last month. “The atmosphere of development that emerged in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will not be hindered by the attack… I will not let development stop here,” Mr Modi said in remarks after inaugurating infrastructure projects.

Key among these was a US$5 billion (S$6.4 billion) rail link between the IIOJK Kashmir Valley and the rest of India, which has been more than 40 years in the making and features the world’s highest railway arch bridge.

Others include highways, city roads and a new medical college.

India has accused Pakistan of backing the April attack, a claim denied by Islamabad, and they engaged in four days of fierce fighting in May before agreeing to a ceasefire. Pakistan aimed to disrupt the livelihoods of the poor in IIOJK, who rely heavily on tourism, Mr Modi said, adding that he would face down any obstacle to regional development.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry rejected Mr Modi’s remarks on June 6 and said it remained steadfast in its “principled support” for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Claims of development… ring hollow against the backdrop of an unprecedented military presence, suppression of fundamental freedoms, arbitrary arrests, and a concerted effort to alter the region’s demography in violation of international law,” it said.

In May, Islamabad said a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute was essential to ensure lasting peace in the region, known for its snow-capped mountains, scenic lakes, lush meadows and tulip gardens.

The region, which drew more than 3 million visitors in 2024, is at the heart of the hostility between the old foes, both of which claim it in full, but rule it in part and have fought two of their three wars over it.

India also accuses Pakistan of supporting Islamist militants battling security forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but Islamabad denies the accusation.

Trains run in the IIOJK Kashmir Valley but the new link is its first to the wider Indian railway network. Apart from boosting the regional economy, it is expected to help revive tourism, which plummeted after the April attack.

IIOJK Pakistan and India Indian PM Narendra Modi Pahalgam incident Indo Pak tensions india rail line links

Comments

200 characters

New rail line links IIOJK to Indian network: Modi vows not to stop IIOJK development after attack

PRGMEA seeks targeted policy support in budget

WHT regime: Finance Bill will introduce major changes

Insurance industry’s shift to Takaful: SECP maps out strategic transition plan

Amendments to orders for accuracy: Commissioner IR has powers under Sec 221(1) of IT law: SC

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

Bilawal briefs US lawmakers about India’s belligerence

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Punjab power relief funded by profits of two power companies

Trump commends ‘very strong’ Pak leadership

Special attorney not liable for acts performed on behalf of principal: LHC

Read more stories