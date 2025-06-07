KP inks MoU with IWMI to address water issues

PESHAWAR: The Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has agreed to work with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) to address the growing water crisis, climate change and poor water governance in the province.

In this regard, the guidelines issued by various institutions in the light of KP Water Act 2020 and National Water Policy 2018 will be implemented in the province.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Irrigation Department KP and the International Water Management Institute. Secretary Irrigation Department Muhammad Ayaz Khan, country representative of International Water Management Institute Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Director Water, Food and Ecosystem Dr Mohsin Hafeez, Policy Advisor Engineer Naeem Khan, Team Leader KP Engineer Kifayat Zaman, Senior Research Officer Bioinformatics Engineer Naqash Taj Abbasi and senior officers of the Irrigation Department attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Naeem Khan said that the main objective of the IWMI project is to conduct an accurate and scientific analysis of the groundwater situation so that the water crisis can be overcome through effective policymaking.

He said that the Irrigation Department is the largest government agency working on water resources in the province with which he has been associated for 40 years. However, through this important project, the relationship will be further strengthened and the institution will be developed on modern scientific lines.

However, Dr Mohsin Hafeez said that the process of geo-tagging of tube-wells has been started in Mansehra and Charsadda districts.

This initiative is being carried out under the Water Resources Accountability Program, which is supported by the UK's Commonwealth Development Office and the CGIAR's Nexus Gains Initiative.

Secretary Irrigation Department Muhammad Ayaz Khan said that the province is facing many challenges due to reducing water resources and increasing usage. The guidelines compiled by the International Water Management Institute are improving the irrigation system of the province.

