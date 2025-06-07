AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-07

KP inks MoU with IWMI to address water issues

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

PESHAWAR: The Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has agreed to work with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) to address the growing water crisis, climate change and poor water governance in the province.

In this regard, the guidelines issued by various institutions in the light of KP Water Act 2020 and National Water Policy 2018 will be implemented in the province.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Irrigation Department KP and the International Water Management Institute. Secretary Irrigation Department Muhammad Ayaz Khan, country representative of International Water Management Institute Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Director Water, Food and Ecosystem Dr Mohsin Hafeez, Policy Advisor Engineer Naeem Khan, Team Leader KP Engineer Kifayat Zaman, Senior Research Officer Bioinformatics Engineer Naqash Taj Abbasi and senior officers of the Irrigation Department attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Naeem Khan said that the main objective of the IWMI project is to conduct an accurate and scientific analysis of the groundwater situation so that the water crisis can be overcome through effective policymaking.

He said that the Irrigation Department is the largest government agency working on water resources in the province with which he has been associated for 40 years. However, through this important project, the relationship will be further strengthened and the institution will be developed on modern scientific lines.

However, Dr Mohsin Hafeez said that the process of geo-tagging of tube-wells has been started in Mansehra and Charsadda districts.

This initiative is being carried out under the Water Resources Accountability Program, which is supported by the UK's Commonwealth Development Office and the CGIAR's Nexus Gains Initiative.

Secretary Irrigation Department Muhammad Ayaz Khan said that the province is facing many challenges due to reducing water resources and increasing usage. The guidelines compiled by the International Water Management Institute are improving the irrigation system of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP mou water Water issues IWMI water crisis

Comments

200 characters

KP inks MoU with IWMI to address water issues

PRGMEA seeks targeted policy support in budget

WHT regime: Finance Bill will introduce major changes

Insurance industry’s shift to Takaful: SECP maps out strategic transition plan

Amendments to orders for accuracy: Commissioner IR has powers under Sec 221(1) of IT law: SC

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

Bilawal briefs US lawmakers about India’s belligerence

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Punjab power relief funded by profits of two power companies

Trump commends ‘very strong’ Pak leadership

Special attorney not liable for acts performed on behalf of principal: LHC

Read more stories