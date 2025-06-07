AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-07

Justice Rozi Khan sworn in as Acting BHC CJ

NNI Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

QUETTA: Justice Rozi Khan Bareech was sworn in as the Acting Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Governor House in Quetta, where Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath.

The event was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers, senior judges, lawyers, and Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, among others.

In a related development, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, is set to take oath as the Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan tomorrow.

Justice Ayesha A Malik will administer the oath to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah at a formal ceremony scheduled to be held at 3:00pm at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

CJ BHC Justice Rozi Khan

