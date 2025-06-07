Aimal Wali celebrates Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR: Central president Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Aimal Khan Wali celebrated Eidul Azha one day a head of the rest of the country.

He visited the graves of his relatives and laid floral wreath on them.

On last Eidul Fitr, Aimal Wali have had announced that he in future will celebrate Islamic festivals on the declaration of Saudi Arabia.

Due to security situation in the country, he has announced the celebration of the Eid with simplicity and has also appealed to his party office bearers and workers that they should also observe the festival with the simplicity.

