Sri Lankan benchmark rises for the ninth straight week

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares posted their ninth straight weekly gains on Friday, adding roughly 13% over the period, while a drop on the day slightly capped the upside.

The CSE All Share index rose 3% for the week, but fell 0.23% to 17,394.45 on Friday, breaking an eight-session rally. Five of the eleven sub-sectors retreated on Friday, with information technology stocks leading losses with a 2.53% drop.

Singhe Hospitals and Office Equipment were the top two percentage losers on the CSE All Share, falling 10% and 6.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index slumped to 189.2 million shares from 222.1 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover slid to 4.22 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14.1 million) from 5.60 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.