AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-07

Indian rupee ends higher

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee strengthened modestly on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India’s steepest rate cut in five years boosted local equities, helping the South Asian currency eke out a gain even as the dollar firmed against major peers.

The rupee closed at 85.6250 against the US dollar, up from its close at 85.79 in the previous session. The rupee declined 0.2% on the week. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its key repo rate by 50 basis points on Friday and slashed the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks as low inflation gave policymakers room to focus on supporting growth.

India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, about 1% each on Friday, posting their best one-day gain in two weeks as the rate cut fuelled domestic growth expectations.

India’s benchmark 10-year bond whipsawed between gains and losses as traders digested the central bank’s policy moves, including a shift in stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral.’

The yield on the benchmark paper was last quoted a tad higher at 6.2237%. Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums fell in reaction to the rate cut with the 1-year implied yield dropping 10 basis points to 1.81%.

The Indian central bank’s “larger-than-expected 50 bps rate cut and 100 bps cut in the cash reserve ratio should support INR,” DBS said in a Friday note.

RBI Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends higher

PRGMEA seeks targeted policy support in budget

WHT regime: Finance Bill will introduce major changes

Insurance industry’s shift to Takaful: SECP maps out strategic transition plan

Amendments to orders for accuracy: Commissioner IR has powers under Sec 221(1) of IT law: SC

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

Bilawal briefs US lawmakers about India’s belligerence

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Punjab power relief funded by profits of two power companies

Trump commends ‘very strong’ Pak leadership

Special attorney not liable for acts performed on behalf of principal: LHC

Read more stories