Pakistan Print 2025-06-07

Movement of cargo containers: IG Sindh vows robust security measures

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

KARACHI: In response to growing concerns within the business community, Inspector General of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has assured robust security measures to safeguard the movement of cargo containers, particularly in the wake of a recent high-profile solar panel container theft incident.

The assurance came during a high-level meeting held in Karachi, where prominent stakeholders from the solar and energy sectors met with IG Sindh Police, to convey to address the stolen solar panel container case, which has caused significant concern across solar industries.

A container loaded with solar panel was snatched last week near Sukkur Sindh, raising serious concerns across the entire sector.

Key participants in the meeting included Zakir Ali, CEO of Inverex and Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Solar Association; Naveed Karar, Director of AE Power; Saleem Memon, President of the Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA); Ali Rafiq, CEO of Reliance Energy and Suffian.

During the discussion, stakeholders emphasized the urgency of resolving the case and restoring business confidence. They lauded the IG Sindh for his proactive stance and timely intervention, expressing optimism about the recovery efforts and enhanced security plans.

IG Ghulam Nabi Memon has assured the delegation that the Sindh Police are committed to identifying the culprits and implementing strong measures to prevent future incidents. “The safety of commercial cargo is essential for economic stability, and we are fully mobilized to address this issue,” he said.

The meeting was largely coordinated through the efforts of Zakir Ali, who played a pivotal role in bringing together industry leaders to voice their concerns. His leadership within the Pakistan Solar Association was acknowledged and praised by all attendees.

Stakeholders expressed gratitude for the cooperation shown by law enforcement agencies and conveyed hope for swift justice and long-term security improvements for the business community.

