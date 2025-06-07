Complete ban on four-seater rickshaws enforced

KARACHI; A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Law and Home, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, to discuss amendments to the Motor Vehicles Rules.

The session featured comprehensive discussions, consultations, and proposals, resulting in effective and practical decisions. Key decisions included mandatory fitness certification for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles, outsourcing vehicle fitness evaluations to third parties, and a ban on the sale of tinted windows, fancy lights, and sirens either online or at shops.

The meeting was briefed separately by the Secretary of Law, Secretary of Transport, and DIG Traffic Karachi on necessary amendments to the Motor Vehicles Rules, enforcement of traffic regulations, and other essential matters.

During the meeting, participants unanimously approved legal amendments to enforce a complete ban on four-seater rickshaws, and to make it mandatory for water tankers and dumpers to install trackers and sensors. It was resolved that a comprehensive draft would be prepared and submitted to the government of Sindh for approval and ratification.

On the occasion, Lanjar stated that services of third parties will be engaged for issuing fitness certificates to commercial and non-commercial vehicles and formal Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed with them in compliance with all applicable regulations. He added that to reduce traffic congestion, accidents, and rule violations, only 1x2 seater rickshaws will be allowed on the roads.

The meeting approved strict fines, including Rs200,000 for wrong-way driving by government vehicles, Rs25,000 for motorcyclists driving against traffic, Rs100,000 for four-wheelers violating one-way rules, Rs25,000 for motorcyclists and Rs50,000 for car drivers without a driving license, Rs100,000 for first-time offences of one-wheeling or drifting, increasing to Rs 200,000 and Rs300,000 for repeat offences.

Lanjar also approved the mandatory installation of at least five cameras in heavy/ load-carrying vehicles. Additionally, e-challans for traffic violations will be delivered to vehicle owners’ registered home addresses. Vehicles with unpaid fines will not be allowed to be sold or transferred. He further stated that the traffic, transport, and excise systems will now be interlinked and operated online. He also announced that a dedicated Traffic Magistrate will be appointed to handle traffic law violation cases.

On the occasion, Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawala assured full support from the Excise Department in enforcing traffic regulations and emphasised that no registration or route permits will be issued for four-seater or larger rickshaws (Chingchi), and a crackdown will be launched on any such vehicles found running on the roads. He said that all organisational steps to establish the vehicle fitness service structure will be completed promptly, after which strict enforcement of fitness requirements will follow.

