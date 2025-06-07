Sale points: No complaint of livestock disease received: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that no complaint of livestock disease or dengue has been received at any sale point so far.

He expressed these views presiding over a meeting held on Friday to review the Eid cleanliness plan and arrangements for the sacrificial animal sale points. Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi were also present. At the same time, CEOs of waste management companies and municipal chief officers from across Punjab participated through a video link. Punjab Cattle Marketing, Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) CEO Taseer Ahmed and CEOs of waste management companies gave a presentation on the arrangements.

On this occasion, he demonstrated a resolve to provide outstanding cleanliness facilities on Eid-ul-Azha, stating that this year, more work will be done than last year to achieve the targets set by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He further said that each waste management company will distribute eco-friendly waste bags for safe disposal of waste; a total of 11.698 million waste bags will be distributed across the province. It is estimated that 360,657 tons of waste will be collected during the three days of Eid, he added.

According to him, currently 124,672 human resources are available under the Suthra Punjab programme; however, 15,204 additional recruitments have also been made temporarily for Eid. Currently, the number of equipment available in Punjab is 29,638, while an additional 125,794 equipment and machinery will be arranged for Eid. Moreover, 3870 primary collection centres and 4262 UC camps have been established in Punjab. Awareness camps have been activated in every city and union council where staff will be present. Moreover, he directed to setting up of control rooms in the offices of municipal committees, adding that each waste management company will monitor the cleaning operation from its control room; the central control room in Lahore will monitor the overall situation.

“In addition to the Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market, five sale points are functioning in Lahore. In the remaining areas of the province, 28 markets of PCMMDC have been declared as sales points. In addition, 180 sales points have been established by the Punjab Local Government Department. Moreover, 84 cattle markets are active on their scheduled days every week,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025