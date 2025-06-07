AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-07

PFA launches crackdown ahead of Eid

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority on Friday carried out a grand operation against the adulteration mafia in the Karol Ghati area and seized a large quantity of counterfeit cold drinks.

The food safety teams discarded 180 litres of fake cold drinks and confiscated prohibited substances being used to manufacture spurious beverages. An FIR has been lodged against the unit.

Director General Asim Javaid said that the food safety team recovered 3,900 ready-to-sell fake cold drink bottles, 250kg sweetener, 4,000 empty bottles, 60kg bottle caps, 200kg labels, chemicals, filling machines, gas cylinders, and drums.

In a separate action, the teams inspected 14 food points near Multan Road, Daewoo and Jinnah Terminals. Three food outlets were fined a total of Rs245,000 for violations of food safety regulations.

The DG said that banned and hazardous chemicals were being used to replicate well-known cold drink brands. All stock prepared for Eid supply was destroyed. He added that the violators failed to produce valid medical and training certificates for workers, while the premises were found unhygienic and insect-infested.

He warned that consumption of fake beverages could cause severe stomach, liver, and kidney issues. He said the PFA has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against hazardous and substandard food products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Eid PFA cold drinks Counterfeit products

Comments

200 characters

PFA launches crackdown ahead of Eid

PRGMEA seeks targeted policy support in budget

WHT regime: Finance Bill will introduce major changes

Insurance industry’s shift to Takaful: SECP maps out strategic transition plan

Amendments to orders for accuracy: Commissioner IR has powers under Sec 221(1) of IT law: SC

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

Bilawal briefs US lawmakers about India’s belligerence

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Punjab power relief funded by profits of two power companies

Trump commends ‘very strong’ Pak leadership

Special attorney not liable for acts performed on behalf of principal: LHC

Read more stories