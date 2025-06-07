PFA launches crackdown ahead of Eid

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority on Friday carried out a grand operation against the adulteration mafia in the Karol Ghati area and seized a large quantity of counterfeit cold drinks.

The food safety teams discarded 180 litres of fake cold drinks and confiscated prohibited substances being used to manufacture spurious beverages. An FIR has been lodged against the unit.

Director General Asim Javaid said that the food safety team recovered 3,900 ready-to-sell fake cold drink bottles, 250kg sweetener, 4,000 empty bottles, 60kg bottle caps, 200kg labels, chemicals, filling machines, gas cylinders, and drums.

In a separate action, the teams inspected 14 food points near Multan Road, Daewoo and Jinnah Terminals. Three food outlets were fined a total of Rs245,000 for violations of food safety regulations.

The DG said that banned and hazardous chemicals were being used to replicate well-known cold drink brands. All stock prepared for Eid supply was destroyed. He added that the violators failed to produce valid medical and training certificates for workers, while the premises were found unhygienic and insect-infested.

He warned that consumption of fake beverages could cause severe stomach, liver, and kidney issues. He said the PFA has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against hazardous and substandard food products.

