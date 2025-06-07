AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-07

Eidul Azha: CM orders foolproof security arrangements

Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered the implementation of foolproof security measures across the province in view of Eidul Azha.

The CM also issued a comprehensive set of instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow, public safety, and strict monitoring of transport fares and cattle markets.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to enhance security arrangements in and around cattle markets, which were expected to see heavy public presence during the Eid season.

The CM emphasized that security at all cattle markets must be tightened, particularly in major cities like Lahore and Multan, to safeguard citizens and prevent any untoward incidents.

The CM Maryam directed that traffic monitoring be carried out round-the-clock in Lahore and other urban centers to manage congestion caused by Eid-related activities. Instructions were issued to improve traffic flow around cattle markets in key cities and to deploy traffic personnel where needed.

To ensure fair treatment of the public during the festive season, the CM also ordered strict enforcement of officially approved transport fares across Punjab. She directed that fare charts and fitness certificates be visibly displayed on bus windshields. She warned that overcharging the passengers would not be tolerated. Transporters found violating fare regulations would face legal action and commuters charged extra must be refunded on the spot.

The CM directed the Livestock Department officials to remain present at cattle markets, to monitor animal health, ensure availability of veterinary services and assist the public in purchasing healthy animals.

She directed senior administrative and police officers to remain in the field during the Eid holidays, ensuring timely response and on-ground supervision of all arrangements.

She called for continuous monitoring of the situation at the provincial, divisional, district and tehsil levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

