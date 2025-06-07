AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-07

PM, Field Marshal perform Umrah

NNI Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 05:17am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir have performed Umrah along with members of the Pakistani delegation during their ongoing official visit to Saudi Arabia.

During the Umrah pilgrimage, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and for the oppressed people of Gaza.

Upon arrival in Jeddah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by Prince Saud bin Abdullah Al Jiluwi, Governor of Jeddah; Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan; Ahmed Farooq, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; and other diplomatic officials.

The Prime Minister’s visit is scheduled for June 5 and 6, and he is spending Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia. A special meeting will be held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, both leaders will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas including trade and investment, welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and regional peace and security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also thank the Saudi leadership for their constructive role in easing the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

