Islamabad: rates of sacrificial animals increase

ISLAMABAD: The prices of sacrificial animals have registered an increase of 75-100 per cent this year as compared with the prices of past year, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder.

Animal traders have stated various reasons for such a huge increase in the prices including increased input costs, transportation costs, government fees and others.

While the buyers have condemned animal traders for unilaterally increasing prices manifold, saying in the past they had some valid reasons but this year there is no smuggling to Afghanistan, petrol/ diesel prices are stable for the past one year, fodder prices have also not increased and the authorities have better managed animal market ridding the traders of extortion.

According to buyers, on this Eidul Adha the prices of animals across major cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad have skyrocketed, resulting in leaving many buyers frustrated, with rates rising by up to 75 to 100 per cent compared to last year.

Last year, a smaller heifer could be purchased for Rs100,000-125,000, but this year even a low-weight one is priced at Rs200,000 or more.

Buyers are increasingly voicing concerns about the lack of official regulation in animal pricing, which has led traders to set prices arbitrarily, forcing consumers to haggle for a better deal.

Animals are primarily sourced from larger markets in Punjab and Sindh, with medium-sized traders incurring additional costs for transportation to metropolitans like Karachi and Lahore, including fuel, taxes, and maintenance at the local markets, which include expenses for lighting and security. Once all these costs are accounted for, traders add their margin, which can range from Rs15,000 to Rs50,000 for smaller animals and up to Rs200,000 for larger ones.

A bull with three maunds of meat was priced between Rs 120,000 to Rs150,000 last year, whereas, this year, the price ranges from Rs150,000 to Rs200,000. Mosques have fixed the price of one share in a cow or bull between Rs40,000 to Rs50,000 against Rs35000 to Rs50,000 per share last year.

Cattle farms in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad cater to the demand for large animals, with prices ranging from Rs0.5 million to over Rs10 million for some elite bulls.

The goat market has also seen similar price increases. Medium-weight goats, which were previously sold for Rs30,000 to Rs35,000, are now priced between Rs60,000 and Rs75,000. Rates of some goats are reaching up to Rs300,000 depending on their breed and build.

Rams and sheep are also experiencing a price surge, with prices ranging from Rs40,000 to Rs200,000 or more, influenced by factors like weight and appearance.

Camel prices have also increased, with traders noting a growing interest in camel sacrifices over the past two years. Camels brought in from different parts of Sindh are now priced at Rs400,000 and above.

According to a preliminary data compiled by Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), in 2024 around 6.8 million sacrificial animals were slaughtered on Eid-ul-Adha of which 2.9 million cows, 3.3 million goats, 385,000 sheep, 165,000 buffalos and 98,700 camels. The PTA estimated total value of the animals at $1.8 billion or Rs500 billion.

The value of sacrificial animals’ hides in 2024 was estimated at around 30 million.

