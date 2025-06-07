Some nightmarish flights

It was a horrible nightmarish experience for passengers on a flight from Karachi to Lahore recently. Passengers were practically tossed around amidst screams, shouts and loud reciting of prayers.

The pilot handled the situation well and aborting landing took off once again for Karachi to land there safely with thank God no casualties or serious injuries.

As I had written in one of my columns some time ago climate change will eventually affect aviation and this is now happening as can be ascertained from the incident in Lahore. This was not the first case of severe air turbulence in aviation history.

There have been more such incidents some even resulting in loss of life. There is the Singapore Airline turbulence incident of 2024 resulting in injuries and loss of life and then there is the United Airline incident of 1997 resulting in injuries to passengers. Climate change has not only intensified clear air turbulence, which has existed for as long as one can remember but introduced the element of sudden storms that have intense powers and toss around airplanes like toys.

Clear air turbulence was considered part of a plane ride and routes on which clear air turbulence regularly jolts flights were even identified such as connecting Santiago in Chile and Santa Cruz in Bolivia as well as Mendoza in Argentina to Santiago in Chile were clearly identified as having highest levels of turbulence.

Over the years with climate change having an effect air turbulence has only intensified. It is just not clear air turbulence threatening flights but formation of sudden storms such as the one that hit the flight to Lahore that are now threatening aviation.

According to experts and studies, climate change is linked to increased air turbulence, particularly clear air turbulence, due to warming temperatures altering jet stream patterns and creating more unstable air conditions. This can lead to stronger wind shear and more frequent, intense turbulence. It is also predicted that climate change will cause more flight disruptions in the years to come as temperatures soar to new heights.

According to studies, really high temperatures can cause delays because a plane in high temperatures needs more time and more distance to take off to fight gravity. There can be other problems for passengers due to climate change such as weight restrictions as hotter temperatures at ground level make it more difficult for flights to gain enough lift for takeoff.

This would result in fewer passengers and reduced capacities for luggage, cargo and fuel. I cannot say anything on behalf of passengers from other countries but for the passengers from the sub-continent the most dreaded aspect would be reduced luggage. We all know how most of these passengers shop all year round, collecting stuff for their beloved relatives abroad and meticulously pack them, keeping in mind the allowable weight.

The prospect of a reduction in luggage allowance will be more shocking for them than facing the worst turbulence in the air.

I have been through some serious clear air turbulences in my life but the worst was when I was coming back from New York. This turbulence started just as we were over the Atlantic and continued unabated till we reached the shores of Dover. It was like I was not on an airplane over the Atlantic but in a dingy which kept going up and down on rough waves. It was a truly frightening experience but I marvel at those who during all this time calmly slept on their seats or the lucky ones on their beds in the upper classes.

Climate change is a real threat to the way we live and travel and it is demonstrating its impact now with increasing frequency and ferocity. For countries like Pakistan, which are among the most affected and have the least capacity to bear its onslaught monetarily and otherwise we need to be more prepared and convince those responsible for these conditions to help us face the changes that are increasing with each passing day not only in numbers but in intensity.

The Lahore airplane incident which was the result of a sudden dust storm of great intensity should serve as an eye-opener. Climate change is here and is making its presence felt. This was just the start.

Let us see what the monsoon brings, which is knocking on our doors a little earlier than usual, indicating that we are about to experience more surprises from our changing climate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025