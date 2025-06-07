AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-07

Karachi: Meteorologist says tremors reflect natural fault activity

Anwar Khan Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 05:30am

KARACHI: Karachi has experienced an unusual and unsettling seismic episode, with 32 earthquakes recorded between June 1 and June 6, according to data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The persistent tremors have stirred concern among residents, although no casualties or property damage reported so far.

The PMD confirmed that the seismic sequence began just after midnight on June 1, when an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude struck near Malir at a depth of 15 kilometres — now identified as the first event of the current series. On June 2, the megacity experienced its strongest earthquake so far, a magnitude 3.6 tremor near Quaidabad at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

The activity intensified on June 3, with the PMD recording 10 separate earthquakes, including three magnitude 3.2 events in Gadap Town and Quaidabad. Tremors ranging from magnitude 2.2 to 3.2 were reported in Malir and DHA City, with depths between 5 and 50 kilometres.

The day of June 4 marked the most seismically active day, with 12 earthquakes. The most significant was a magnitude 3.4 tremor northwest of DHA, followed by several others between magnitude 2.0 and 3.2 that impacted Korangi, Malir, and DHA. Most occurred at depths up to 49 kilometres, making them widely perceptible.

On June 5, four additional quakes were recorded, including the deepest of the series — a magnitude 3.1 tremor at a depth of 80 kilometres east of Malir. Other quakes ranged from magnitude 2.0 to 3.0, affecting areas south and southeast of DHA City.

June 6 brought five more tremors, including the weakest of the series — a magnitude 1.5 quake northwest of Malir. The strongest, magnitude 2.7, occurred at a shallow depth of just 2 kilometres south of DHA, increasing its likelihood of being felt on the surface.

The Met stated that most of the earthquakes were shallow, which made them more noticeable to residents. Quaidabad, Malir, and DHA emerged as the most affected areas, experiencing repeated ground shaking during the six-day period.

Amid public anxiety, a local newspaper predicted a major earthquake might occur between June 5 and 7. The PMD strongly dismissed this claim, calling it speculative and lacking scientific basis. “There is currently no reliable scientific method to predict the exact time and location of an earthquake,” a PMD official emphasized, urging citizens to rely only on official sources for updates.

Chief Meteorologist Karachi, Amir Hyder Laghari, provided insight into the recent seismic behaviour, explaining that the tremors reflect natural fault activity. “When a local fault becomes seismically active, it releases built-up tectonic stress through frequent, low-magnitude tremors,” he said. “The more energy released in this way, the lower the likelihood of a large, sudden earthquake.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

