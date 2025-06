WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a new round of trade talks with China in London next week, a day after calling Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a bid to end a bitter battle over tariffs.

US-China trade truce

“The meeting should go very well,” said Trump, adding that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would meet a Chinese team in the British capital on Monday.