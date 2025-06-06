AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street rises on jobs data optimism; Tesla rebounds

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 08:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US stocks rose on Friday after a better-than-expected jobs report calmed worries about the economy, while Tesla rebounded from a sharp plunge a day earlier and technology stocks continued to rise.

Data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 139,000 jobs last month after rising by a downwardly revised 147,000 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 130,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.2%, in line with expectations.

“Things are slowing, but they’re not collapsing and that’s the good news. We’re not seeing a serious degradation of the jobs market,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

Following the report, traders bet that Federal Reserve policymakers have little reason to rush on rate cuts. They are seen waiting until September to cut rates, with just one more cut in view by December, based on interest rate futures. The central bank’s policy meeting is due later this month.

Weaker-than-expected private payrolls numbers and surveys on services sector this week had raised concerns about an economic slowdown caused by trade uncertainties.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the planned meeting between U.S. and Chinese official on trade is expected to take place within seven days.

Wall Street gains as investors focus on trade

Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday after weeks of brewing trade tensions and a battle over critical minerals. The leaders, however, left key issues unresolved for future talks.

U.S. equities rallied sharply in May, with the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq scoring their biggest monthly percentage gains since November 2023, thanks to softening of Trump’s harsh trade stance and upbeat earnings reports.

The S&P 500 hit its highest in over three months on Friday and remains nearly 2.2% below record highs touched in February. The Dow index also rose to a near three-month high.

The economically sensitive Russell 2000 smallcap index gained 1.3%.

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” fell 1.19 points to 17.29, its lowest in over two months.

At 10:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 541.42 points, or 1.28%, to 42,861.16, the S&P 500 gained 69.27 points, or 1.16%, to 6,008.45 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 246.51 points, or 1.28%, to 19,544.96.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-sectors rose, led by communication services with a 1.9% rise, while technology stocks gained 1.1%.

Shares of Tesla rose 3.9% after plunging about 15% on Thursday following Trump’s public feud with Musk, including threats to cut off government contracts with Musk’s companies.

Other megacap companies including Amazon was up 1.9%, while Alphabet gained 2.8%.

Broadcom shares fell 3.3% after the networking and custom AI chipmaker’s quarterly revenue forecast failed to impress investors.

Lululemon shares lost 20.4% as the sportswear maker cut its annual profit target, citing higher costs from Trump’s tariffs.

Shares of virtual document signing platform DocuSign fell 18.9% after first-quarter results.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.7-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.82-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 47 new highs and 24 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street Wall Street indexes Wall Street shares wall street index

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street rises on jobs data optimism; Tesla rebounds

PM Shehbaz attends special luncheon hosted by Saudi Crown Prince in Makkah

US fund taps Pakistani tech duo with $10mn to lead startup investment initiative

Sindh bans four-seater rickshaws, proposes sweeping traffic law reforms

Bangladesh’s Yunus announces elections in April 2026

Two ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Oil prices headed for rebound this week as US-China trade talks resume

Trump-Musk row slams Tesla shares, $150 billion in market value wiped out

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn of SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space program

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Read more stories