AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China allows imports of rapeseed meal, soybean meal from Uruguay

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 06:58pm

BEIJING: China has allowed the import of rapeseed meal and soybean meal from Uruguay, effective immediately, the customs department said on Friday, as it moves to diversify food supplies and strengthen food security.

The move makes Uruguay the 12th country to ship rapeseed meal to China, after Beijing slapped a 100% tariff on imports from top supplier Canada, which accounts for more than 70% of China’s supply.

A shortfall is expected as early as the third quarter, traders and analysts have said, with alternative sources unlikely to make up the deficit.

Prior to the announcement, China allowed rapeseed meal imports from 11 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Japan, Ethiopia, Australia, India and Belarus, according to a customs statement.

Both rapeseed meal and soymeal are high-protein feeds for China’s massive livestock industry.

Soymeal imports are also permitted from Russia, Argentina, Brazil, South Korea, Belarus, Zambia, Kazakhstan and Taiwan.

Pakistan Soybeans soybean soymeal SOYBEANS price rapeseed meal

Comments

200 characters

China allows imports of rapeseed meal, soybean meal from Uruguay

PM Shehbaz attends special luncheon hosted by Saudi Crown Prince in Makkah

US fund taps Pakistani tech duo with $10mn to lead startup investment initiative

Sindh bans four-seater rickshaws, proposes sweeping traffic law reforms

Bangladesh’s Yunus announces elections in April 2026

Two ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Oil prices headed for rebound this week as US-China trade talks resume

Trump-Musk row slams Tesla shares, $150 billion in market value wiped out

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn of SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space program

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Read more stories