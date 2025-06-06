China allows imports of rapeseed meal, soybean meal from Uruguay

BEIJING: China has allowed the import of rapeseed meal and soybean meal from Uruguay, effective immediately, the customs department said on Friday, as it moves to diversify food supplies and strengthen food security.

The move makes Uruguay the 12th country to ship rapeseed meal to China, after Beijing slapped a 100% tariff on imports from top supplier Canada, which accounts for more than 70% of China’s supply.

A shortfall is expected as early as the third quarter, traders and analysts have said, with alternative sources unlikely to make up the deficit.

Prior to the announcement, China allowed rapeseed meal imports from 11 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Japan, Ethiopia, Australia, India and Belarus, according to a customs statement.

Both rapeseed meal and soymeal are high-protein feeds for China’s massive livestock industry.

Soymeal imports are also permitted from Russia, Argentina, Brazil, South Korea, Belarus, Zambia, Kazakhstan and Taiwan.