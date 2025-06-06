EU ‘deeply regrets’ US sanctions on ICC judges

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: The EU “deeply regrets” the US sanctions imposed on four judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the European Commission said Friday, voicing full support for the Hague-based court.

“The ICC holds perpetrators of the world’s gravest crimes to account and gives victims a voice,” Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen posted on X. “It must be free to act without pressure.”

“We deeply regret the decision to impose sanctions on four additional individuals,” added commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper. “We will provide the full support and contribution to ensure the protection of the court and its staff,” she told reporters.

The sanctions imposed Thursday – in part over the ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – come as Washington ramps up its efforts to neuter the court.

Neither United States nor Israel are party to the Rome Statute that established the court in 2002, to prosecute individuals for the world’s gravest crimes when countries are unwilling or unable to do so themselves.

Two of the targeted judges, Beti Hohler of Slovenia and Reine Alapini-Gansou of Benin, took part in proceedings that led to the warrant being issued for Netanyahu last November.

The other two, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru and Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, were part of proceedings that led to a probe into allegations US forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

European Council chief Antonio Costa earlier underscored the EU’s support for the ICC, which he said “does not stand against nations – it stands against impunity.”

“We must protect its independence and integrity. The rule of law must prevail over the rule of power,” Costa wrote on X.