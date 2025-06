India’s Bajaj Holdings sells stake worth $234 million in Bajaj Finserv via block deal

Bajaj Holdings and Investment said on Friday that it sold a 0.65% stake in financial services firm Bajaj Finserv for 20.02 billion rupees ($233.8 million) via a block deal.

India’s Bajaj Finserv founding firms to sell 1.6% stake for $554 million

On Thursday, news channel ET Now had reported, citing sources, that Bajaj Finserv’s founding firm Jamnalal Sons and Bajaj Holdings and Investment would sell a combined 1.58% stake in the financial services firm via block deals, with an option to sell an additional 0.36% stake.