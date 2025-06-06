AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK to end ban on retail investors buying crypto exchange-traded notes

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 04:16pm

LONDON: Britain’s financial regulator is to remove a ban on consumers buying crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), ditching its previous position of wanting to keep them out of the hands of retail investors.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that allowing retail investors to buy ETNs would support growth and competitiveness, in the latest sign that the UK is shifting its approach to crypto as the government seeks to grow the economy and support a digital assets industry.

Last year the FCA had approved the launch of crypto ETNs for professional traders but banned retail investors from access, calling the products “ill-suited” because of “the harm they pose”.

“We want to rebalance our approach to risk and lifting the ban would allow people to make the choice on whether such a high-risk investment is right for them given they could lose all their money,” David Geale, executive director of payments and digital assets at the FCA, said in a statement on Friday. The proposal will now go out for consultation.

Pakistan’s crypto chief meets New York City mayor, pushes for global blockchain cooperation

Britain in April published draft laws for bringing cryptocurrencies under compulsory regulation for the first time, aligning it with the United States’ approach, rather than the European Union, which has built rules tailored to the industry.

To be sold to individual consumers, the ETNs will need to be traded on an FCA-approved investment exchange, the regulator said.

A ban on retail investors trading cryptoasset derivatives would remain, the watchdog added.

UK Cryptocurrency crypto exchange

Comments

200 characters

UK to end ban on retail investors buying crypto exchange-traded notes

PM Shehbaz attends special luncheon hosted by Saudi Crown Prince in Makkah

US fund taps Pakistani tech duo with $10mn to lead startup investment initiative

Sindh bans four-seater rickshaws, proposes sweeping traffic law reforms

Bangladesh’s Yunus announces elections in April 2026

Two ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Oil prices headed for rebound this week as US-China trade talks resume

Trump-Musk row slams Tesla shares, $150 billion in market value wiped out

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn of SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space program

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Read more stories