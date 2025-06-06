AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields ease ahead of key US jobs data

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 04:12pm

Euro zone bond yields eased ahead of key U.S. jobs data on Friday, a day after they spiked following a signal from the European Central Bank that it may be nearing the end of its rate-cutting cycle.

The ECB cut its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2% on Thursday as expected, but it dampened prospects of further rate cuts with ECB President Christine Lagarde saying the bank was in a “good place”, hinting at a potential pause to the easing cycle.

Germany’s two-year yield, which is sensitive to changes in monetary policy expectations, was down 3 bps at 1.845%. Yields on the two-year Schatz rose 8.5 bps on Thursday, marking their largest one-day increase in a month.

There was probably some element of pullback in terms of market players maybe thinking Thursday’s move went marginally too far, noted Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior rates strategist at Rabobank.

He also pointed to rather weaker-than-expected French and German industrial production prints earlier in the session.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last down 5 bps at 2.539%.

Euro zone bond yields muted ahead of ECB policy rate decision

The spread between the two- and 10-year yields was at 68.80 bps, hovering close to its narrowest since April 4 at 68.20 bps, which it hit the previous day.

Money market traders have now priced in 24 basis points of easing by year-end and implied about a 18% chance of a rate cut in July, from about 30% before Lagarde’s press conference.

The central bank also lowered its inflation and growth projections as the U.S. president’s trade war continues to impact the global economy.

“The ECB’s scenarios regarding the trade conflict make it clear to us that future interest rate policy is likely to depend heavily on Donald Trump’s decisions,” analysts at Frankfurt-based Metzler wrote in a note to clients.

If the European economy weakens further then the central bank might cut interest rates again, policymaker Yannis Stournaras told Bloomberg TV in an interview on Friday, adding that “this is not expected.”

US payrolls

Later in the day, markets will watch U.S. key payroll numbers closely as a run of soft economic data this week has stoked concerns of a downside surprise in the monthly print, which would feed fears of stagflation while piling pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease policy in a hurry.

“There are some hints of a slowdown in the labour market. So it will be interesting to see if this is backed up with the headline payrolls number today,” Rabobank’s Graham-Taylor said.

In Europe, stronger-than-expected revised numbers for economic growth for the euro zone in the first quarter and retail sales data drew hardly any reaction from the bond markets.

Italy’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area periphery, was down 7 bps at 3.48%.

Euro zone bond Euro zone government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields ease ahead of key US jobs data

PM Shehbaz attends special luncheon hosted by Saudi Crown Prince in Makkah

US fund taps Pakistani tech duo with $10mn to lead startup investment initiative

Sindh bans four-seater rickshaws, proposes sweeping traffic law reforms

Bangladesh’s Yunus announces elections in April 2026

Two ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Oil prices headed for rebound this week as US-China trade talks resume

Trump-Musk row slams Tesla shares, $150 billion in market value wiped out

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn of SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space program

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Read more stories