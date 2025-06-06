AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Markets

Palm rallies for fourth straight week despite output, stock worries

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 04:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures settled higher on Friday, reversing midday losses to loga fourth consecutive weekly gain, despite concerns over rising production and inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 14 ringgit, or0.36%, to 3,917 ringgit ($926.88) a metric ton at the close.

The contract rose 1.01% this week.

Crude palm oil futures had traded lower as concerns over rising output and stock levels in the country continued to weigh on sentiment, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

“We see support at 3,800 ringgit and resistance at 4,000 ringgit.”

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.91%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.05%. Soyoil priceson the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up 1.11%.

Palm oil rebounds on anticipation of strong demand

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices slipped but were on track for their first weekly gain in three weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping resumed trade talks, raising hopes for growth and stronger demand in the world’s two largest economies.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.02% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

