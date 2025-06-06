Spain beat France 5-4 in thriller to reach Nations League final

STUTTGART: Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal inspired his country to a thrilling 5-4 win over France on Thursday to send the holders through to their third successive Nations League final where they will face Iberian neighbours Portugal.

The European champions dazzled in the first half of the semi-final at the MHP Arena and raced into a 2-0 lead with fine goals by Nico Williams and Mikel Merino inside 25 minutes.

Spain’s 17-year-old starlet Yamal then got in on the act to coolly add a third from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second half before his Barcelona teammate Pedri clipped a sublime fourth into the net less than a minute later.

The goals continued to flow as France striker Kylian Mbappe also slotted home from the penalty spot near the hour mark before Yamal added Spain’s fifth after 67 minutes to cap an exhilarating individual performance.

France then mounted an extraordinary comeback as a stunning strike from Rayan Cherki, Dani Vivian’s own goal and a Randal Kolo Muani finish caused Spain some late jitters but they held on to book a clash with their Portuguese rivals on Sunday.

“I always say it to my mother, I try to give it all,” Yamal told Teledeporte. “It is what motivates me to play football, why I wake up in the mornings.

“France have world class players. The scoreline after 60 minutes was very big, but they have players who make you suffer.

“We (Spain and Portugal) are two very good teams with world-class players. The best will win. I hope to bring the cup to Spain.”

Spain have been nearly imperious under coach Luis de la Fuente, losing just once in over two years, a run that helped them take home the European Championship title last year with victory over England in the final.

Key to De la Fuente’s system is his lively wide men Nico Williams and Yamal, and after Mbappe had wasted a golden early chance in Stuttgart and Theo Hernandez crashed an effort against the crossbar, Williams’ emphatic finish edged Spain in front.

Another fine, flowing move three minutes later resulted in Merino slotting home the second having been picked out by a pinpoint Mikel Oyarzabal pass. It was only the second time France had conceded twice inside the opening half hour of a match during coach Didier Deschamps’ 13-year tenure.

Ronaldo fires Portugal into Nations League final

France continued to create openings but could not make their moments count, with their profligacy proving costly as one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or award, Yamal, fired in from the penalty spot after the teenager had been fouled.

Yamal, who already has over 100 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions before he has even turned 18, was equally calm for his second, after Pedro’s fine fourth and Mbappe’s penalty, poking the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The strike from Olympique Lyonnais’ Cherki deserved to be more meaningful, before Vivian’s intervention gave Spanish supporters some cause for concern.

Substitute Kolo Muani’s goal made extra time look a possibility, but it was too little, too late.

The striker, however, ensured the enthralling semi-final became the first-ever Nations League match to feature nine goals. It was also the first time France had conceded five times in a match since 1969.

“We had some bursts of play we haven’t had for a long time,” France skipper Mbappe said. “But in just 10 minutes of the first half, we conceded two goals – and the same thing happened in the second half.

“We weren’t consistent throughout the 90 minutes, but we did improve. When you don’t win, there are always negative points that come out. But it’s not all negative.”