AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s exports likely slowed in May amid trade uncertainties

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 11:24am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Growth in China’s exports likely slowed in May despite a lowering of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, as the fallout from the still-unresolved trade war and uncertainties in Sino-U.S. ties weighed on shipments.

Outbound shipments are projected to have risen 5.0% year-on-year in value terms last month, according to the median forecasts of 20 economists polled by Reuters.

That compares with an 8.1% jump in April.

Imports are forecast to drop 0.9% in May from the previous year in value terms, widening from a 0.2% dip in April.

The global trade war and the swings in China-U.S. trade ties have in the past two months sent Chinese exporters, along with their business partners across the Pacific, on a roller coaster ride.

An hour-and-a-half-long phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping late Thursday kept the lid on tensions but left key trade issues such as Beijing’s control on rare earth exports and Washington’s curbs on chip-related exports to further talks.

In mid-May, China and the United States struck a 90-day truce in their bruising tariff war and walked back most of the triple-digit levies they heaped on each other’s goods, which had taken effect in early April.

Those tariffs, as well as uncertainties surrounding the global trade order after the Trump administration ordered a 90-day pause to its “reciprocal tariffs” on other trade partners, had accelerated China’s exports in March and April, as factories rushed out shipments to the U.S. and overseas manufacturers.

The lowering of U.S. tariffs on China, however temporary, was welcome news to China’s policymakers as they seek to shore up an economy reliant on exports and beset by lacklustre domestic demand and sagging prices.

Economists polled by Reuters appear divided on how the turnabout from the Geneva trade talks would impact China’s overall exports last month, with estimates ranging from a 9.3% growth to a 2.5% drop.

South Korea exports fall as tariffs hit US, China shipments

The tariff truce might trigger a new round of frontloading and reduce the urgency for the Chinese government to “roll out a sizable stimulus package and start some necessary structural reforms”, Nomura analysts wrote in a report on May 23.

The Nomura analysts estimate that average U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports could remain “hefty at about 42%” even without further hikes, and expect China’s export growth to slow down sharply in the second half of the year.

China’s first-quarter economic growth beat expectations, but any cheer was overridden by persistent strains in China-U.S. ties.

Factory activity data for May shows Chinese manufacturers may have already felt the tariff pains.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) shrank for a second month in May, while the gauge in a private-sector survey shrank for the first time in eight months.

The central bank last month cut benchmark lending rates to lessen the impact of the trade war on the economy, and lowered the ceiling for deposit rates to offset margin pressure on banks and prompt savers to spend or invest more.

China’s May trade surplus is forecast at $101.3 billion, up from $96.18 billion in April.

Donald Trump China China exports global trade war

Comments

200 characters

China’s exports likely slowed in May amid trade uncertainties

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s crypto chief meets New York City mayor, pushes for global blockchain cooperation

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

Oil prices on track for solid weekly gains as China and U.S. resume trade talks

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Trump-Musk row slams Tesla shares, $150 billion in market value wiped out

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn of SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space program

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Read more stories