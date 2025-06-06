AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli military strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 09:57am

BEIRUT: Israeli air strikes pummelled the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital late on Thursday, sending thousands of people fleeing on the eve of a Muslim feast day and prompting accusations by top Lebanese officials that Israel was violating a ceasefire deal.

At least 10 strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs - a sprawling area known as Dahiyeh - in a wave of bombing that began about 90 minutes after the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for four sites in the area.

It was the fourth time that Dahiyeh has been bombed since a U.S.-brokered truce in November ended a year-long war between Israel and Iran-backed Lebanese armed movement Hezbollah.

The ceasefire says Hezbollah must pull all military equipment and fighters out of southern Lebanon and says all non-state fighter groups must be disarmed across the country.

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it was planning to strike “underground UAV production infrastructure sites that were deliberately established in the heart of civilian population” in Dahiyeh.

It said Hezbollah was producing thousands of drones there, “with the direction and funding of Iranian terrorists.”

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah, which in the past has denied placing military infrastructure in civilian areas.

A Lebanese security source told Reuters that Lebanon’s army had received a notice earlier on Thursday that military equipment was being stored in one area in Dahiyeh. After visiting the site, the army determined there was no such military equipment stored there.

“Then, the Israeli military put out their warning. The army tried to enter Dahiyeh again to search again and prevent the strikes, but Israeli warning strikes blocked the troops from entering the area,” the source said.

The strikes sent thick plumes of smoke billowing over the district until midnight, according to Reuters footage. Thousands fled, causing traffic gridlock.

Most ended up fleeing on foot to relatives’ homes, and others stayed out in the streets.

Israeli strikes also hit the southern Lebanese village of Ain Qana, according to Lebanese state media, shortly after evacuation warnings were issued for the area.

The attacks occurred as the Muslim holiday Eid Al-Adha was due to begin on Thursday. The strikes “generated renewed panic and fear on the eve of Eid Al-Adha,” the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon said on X.

Israel strikes south Beirut, prompting Lebanese appeal to ceasefire guarantors

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam both condemned the attacks as a “blatant violation” of international agreements.

Hezbollah and Israel accuse each other of not fulfilling the terms of the truce, which has looked shaky in recent months.

Israel’s military has continually targeted southern Lebanon and Israeli troops still occupy five hilltop positions in the south. Israel has struck Beirut’s suburbs three times since the truce was agreed, mostly in response to rocket launches from Lebanon.

Hezbollah denied involvement in those launches.

The latest war between longtime foes Israel and Hezbollah began in October 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israeli military positions in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas.

Israel escalated the following year in a heavy bombing campaign that killed thousands of Hezbollah fighters, destroying much of its arsenal and eliminating its top leadership, including its then-secretary general Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel UNITED NATIONS Israeli aggression Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Israel Hamas ceasefire Lebanese Israel defence exports Dahiyeh Israeli military strikes Beirut Lebanese President Joseph Aoun

Comments

200 characters

Israeli military strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s crypto chief meets New York City mayor, pushes for global blockchain cooperation

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

Oil prices on track for solid weekly gains as China and U.S. resume trade talks

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Trump-Musk row slams Tesla shares, $150 billion in market value wiped out

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn of SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space program

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Read more stories