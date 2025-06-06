AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
PM blasts New Delhi’s IWT suspension move

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: With a stern warning that Pakistan won’t sit quietly while India plays dirty with a vital lifeline, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday ripped into New Delhi’s brazen move to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) – slamming it as a blatant violation and a bold act of water aggression.

The prime minister while chairing a high-level meeting focused on water security, warned that any threat to Pakistan’s water rights would be addressed through decisions already adopted under National Security Committee (NSC)’s guidelines issued on April 24.

“This is a battle of justice,” he said, urging unity amid escalating regional tensions. “Like every battle we have fought with unity, we will defeat India’s water aggression with resolve and wisdom.”

The high-level meeting which was attended by top political and military leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir, federal ministers, the chief ministers of all four provinces, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, and senior officials from federal and provincial governments.

Sharif accused India of weaponising water and emphasised that the 1960 IWT – a binding international agreement – does not permit any party to withdraw unilaterally. He dismissed India’s stance as politically and legally hollow. He welcomed the unified front shown by the political leadership of the country, noting it as a reflection of our collective national resolve to protect Pakistan’s water security.

In response to the crisis, Sharif ordered the immediate establishment of a high-level committee headed by Ishaq Dar. The committee’s mandate is to develop funding strategies for new dam projects, with representatives from all provinces, AJK, and relevant federal ministries, and to submit recommendations within 72 hours.

“We will prioritise the construction of non-controversial reservoirs,” he said. “Wherever there is unanimity, we must act without delay. These dams are not political – they are a national necessity.”

He said that the dam projects agreed upon by all provinces will be fast-tracked and given priority.

During the session, officials provided a technical briefing on Pakistan’s current water storage capacity and infrastructure. The country currently operates 11 dams with a total capacity of 15.318 million acre-feet.

Under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), 32 dams are under construction, with 79 additional projects underway through annual development schemes. Among ongoing projects are the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, expected to be completed by 2032, and the Mohmand Dam, scheduled for completion in 2027.

Sharif highlighted the challenge of sediment build-up in existing dams such as Tarbela and Mangla, which has diminished their effectiveness. He urged leadership to take decisive action, stressing the responsibility owed to Pakistan’s 240 million citizens and warning that future generations will judge them on their choices.

